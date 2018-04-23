Dec. 9, 1925 — April 16, 2018

Megan Ellen Gale, age 92, passed away on April 16, 2018, in St. George, Utah. Megan was born Dec. 9, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Charles Henry and Ethel May Graham Kuehnle.

Megan was raised with five brothers and sisters: Samuel (Bud), Margaret (Peggie), Claretta (Retta), Alan (Sonny) and William (Bill). She went to school in Philadelphia.

She married Lincoln Gale in 1944 and had three children: Ronald, Ethel Mae and Alan. She was later divorced. She married Jack McFate in 1955 and had one son, Don. She and Jack later divorced.

Megan lived in many parts of the United States: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Hawaii, California and Utah. She attended college in Hawaii and after moving to Cedar City, Utah, graduated from Southern Utah University with a Bachelor of Arts degree at the age of 53. She taught elementary school in California and Utah.

Megan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Boise, Idaho. She settled in St. George in 1987. Megan was outgoing and generous and was a friend to many. Megan was very creative and particularly loved children. She had a gift of relating to them, and even though she only taught in the classroom for a short time, she had many fond memories of that time and stayed in contact with some of them into adulthood.

She loved volunteering and helping the under privileged. Megan was very active in doing Family History work, seeking out many of her ancestors. She moved to Season’s Health and Rehab in December of 2016 and remained there until her passing.

Megan was preceded in death by her parents and three children. She is survived by a son, Alan (Ofelia), of Santa Ana, California; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A special and heartfelt thank you to the staff of Season’s Health and Rehab and Zion’s Way Hospice for their care and compassion extended while in their care.

Funeral services

No viewing will be held.

Funeral services will be at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Drive, St. George, on Thursday, April 26, at 11 a.m.

Interment will be immediately after the service at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.