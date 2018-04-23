Southern Utah’s only Hispanic radio station to host Juan Spring Festival

DJ Pedro Magdiel at the 2017 Juan Spring Festival, St. George, Utah, April 29, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Pedro Magdiel, Juan 104.1 FM, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Organizers of the “Juan Spring Festival” say the event, which returns next weekend for its second year, will celebrate and showcase Latin American cultures with music, dance and food.

The event will take place Saturday from 5-9 p.m. in the Town Square Park downtown St. George.

“Last year was a big success and this year will be better,” event organizer and on-air radio personality Pedro Magdiel Lopez said, adding that last year’s festival, which attracted more than 1,000 people, was held in the early afternoon.

“We heard from many people who had to work earlier in the day and asked us if it could be scheduled for later, so we are trying it in the evening this year,” said Lopez, who is commonly known as Pedro Magdiel to his listeners.

“The last two hours of the festival will feature a two-hour concert by Sonora Tropicana,” Pedro Magdiel said, one of the all-time favorite cumbia bands in Latin America.”

Pedro Magdiel is the voice of Juan FM, a popular Spanish-speaking radio station that reaches an estimated 25,000 Hispanic homes in Southern Utah and Mesquite, Nevada. The station is found on the airwaves at both 104.1 FM and 106.7 FM and has been on the air since 2015 as part of the Canyon Media broadcasting group. It offers an assortment of programming to meet the flavors of all Hispanics, he said, no matter their tastes in music.

“We play today’s Hispanic hits as well as those from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. We have music for all ages,” Pedro Magdiel said, adding the station’s motto is “tocando lo que le gusta, which means ‘playing what you like.'”

Pedro Magdiel also enjoys engaging with listeners during his morning show, he said, which runs from 6-10 a.m. weekdays. He shares breaking news, local sports, horoscopes and community activities, among other things. Bringing guests on the show is something he enjoys, he said, as well as interacting with audiences on Facebook and by phone.

“We are excited for this year’s Spring Festival. It will be family-friendly event for all ages, and we hope to see many members of the community join us at the festival.”

Event details

What: Juan Spring Festival (El Segundo Festival Anual la Primavera de Juan)

When: Saturday, April 28, 5-9 p.m.

Where: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main Street, St. George.

Cost: Free admission. Food available for purchase from vendors.

Additional information: Visit the station’s streaming website or its Facebook page .

