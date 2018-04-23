Body believed to be that of missing man found at bottom of Horseshoe Bend

Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Arizona, date not specified | Photo courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The body of what is believed to be a missing man was found at the bottom of the popular Horseshoe Bend overlook near Page, Arizona, Sunday afternoon.

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Horseshoe Bend Observation Area parking lot in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area at 2:13 p.m. on a report from the Page Police Department that the vehicle of a missing person out of Buckeye, Arizona, had been found at the parking lot by family members.

“Sheriff’s deputies along with National Park Service Rangers conducted a hasty search and visually located from the top of the rim what was believed to be the missing person at the bottom of the rim,” a news release issued by the National Park Service reads.

A park ranger went to the body by boat and confirmed its location.

Sheriff’s deputies were shuttled to the body from the top of the rim by a helicopter operated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The body was then transported to the top of the rim and taken to Flagstaff, Arizona, by the medical examiner.

The name of the man believed to have been found has not been released pending positive identification of the body by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Buckeye Police Department did not respond to St. George News’ request for information about the missing person case as of Monday.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

