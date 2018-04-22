Meet the Chamber: Luncheon with Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum

Images courtesy of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s Meet the Chamber luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum. Come take a tour, enjoy good company and free food.

The Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum is an independently operated, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, restoring and displaying aircraft for the educational benefit of current and future generations.

“The museum is committed to the education of aviation,” the museum’s mission statement reads. “Learning about warbird history and heritage ensures that the sacrifices and contributions of all those who flew these historic aircraft will not be forgotten.”

Learn more at the Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum website.

Event details

What: Meet the Chamber Luncheon at the Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum.

When: Wednesday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George.

Admission: No reservations necessary.

