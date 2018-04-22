BLM seeks comments on proposal for solar energy development in Utah

Solar farm, date and location not specified | Public domain image, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is asking for citizen input on a proposal to develop solar energy in Utah.

The BLM’s Cedar City Field Office released a draft environmental assessment for proposed parcels within the Milford Flats South Solar Energy Zone. This draft environmental assessment analyzes the environmental consequences of competitively leasing four parcels of public lands, comprising approximately 5,564 acres, for solar energy development and initiates a 30-day public comment period.

“The BLM is committed to responsible energy development and strengthening America’s energy infrastructure,” Ahmed Mohsen, Color Country district manager for the BLM, said. “We welcome opportunities to hear from the public to help make public lands beneficial to local communities.”

If the Milford Flats Solar Energy Zone is fully developed, it is anticipated that construction will provide at least 216 jobs and $11.2 million in income to those employed, with operations providing at least 15 jobs and $400,000 in income. More information can be found in the 2012 final solar programmatic environmental impact statement.

The project can be reviewed and the public can submit comments online. The draft environmental assessment is also included on the site and includes maps and proposed lease stipulations.

The public review and comment period closes at midnight May 20. Comments are most useful when they identify issues relevant to the proposed action or contain new technical or scientific information. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process.

Comments may be mailed to the BLM Cedar City Field Office, 176 E. DL Sargent Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721. Include “Cedar City Field Office 2018 Solar Lease Sale” in the subject line. If the comments are submitted by any other method or mailed to any other addresses than those above, the BLM can not guarantee they will be addressed.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in any comments, please be aware the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may become publicly available. While individuals may request BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.

All submissions from organizations and businesses, and from individuals identifying themselves as representatives or officials of organizations or businesses, will be available for public inspection in their entirety.

For more information, please contact Michelle Campeau at 435-865-3047 or Brandon Johnson at 801-539-4105.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 to contact the above individual during normal business hours. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to leave a message or question. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews