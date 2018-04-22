Utah law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty remembered during trail ride

The Utah Peace Officer Association held its annual trail ride Saturday on the Fallen Peace Officers Trail near Moab. The event honors Utah law enforcement officers who've died in the line of duty. Moab, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Alex Cabrero, KSL TV, St. George News

MOAB — Riding four-wheelers and side-by-sides on trails is part of what draws thousands to Utah every year. You’ll see them almost any weekend of the year, especially with Memorial Day approaching.

But even with so much to do in the area, Jenny Brotherson would rather tell people riding the trails about her son.

“I could talk about Cody for hours,” Brotherson said during a ceremony Saturday morning. “Seventeen months ago, our lives were forever changed.”

Cody Brotherson was a West Valley City police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

“To this day, there is a gaping hole in our hearts that will never be filled,” said Jenny Brotherson, while speaking into a microphone on a stage in front of hundreds of people.

Read more: Trail ride to benefit families of fallen peace officers; registration still open

The Utah Peace Officer Association held its annual trail ride this weekend in Moab. It takes place on the Fallen Peace Officers Trail, where those who died in the line of duty in Utah are remembered.

The trail is 14 miles long, and at every mile there is a sign honoring a fallen officer. Every year, different officers are remembered.

Read the full story with video here: KSL.com.

Written by ALEX CABRERO, KSL.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2018, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.