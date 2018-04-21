Steven Michael Joers

Oct. 2, 1951 — April 16, 2018

Steve Joers, 66, passed away Monday, April 16, 2018, in St. George. He was born Oct. 2, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Steve served in the Navy during the Vietnam War then spent 27 years as a service technician with a Midwest regional telephone company, retiring in 2005 to St. George.

Steve is survived by his wife, Theresa; his best little buddy, Weston; two nephews: Scott and Michael Joers; three step-children: Sara (Dave) Munoz, Rachel (Mike) Robinson and Jake (Nissa) Pieterick; and their children: Ben, Evie, Simon, JuliEa, Peter, Catherine, Greta, Jada, Max, Tatum, Huxley and Tallulah, who loved their “Grandpa Steve.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Eunice Joers; and brother, Ronald Joers.

The family wishes to thank the amazing team of doctors and care professionals locally and at Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life is planned for later this year in Wisconsin with family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.