Video and photo gallery: 19th annual Dixie Power Kite Festival

ST. GEORGE — Clear skies and a hint of a breeze favored kite flyers of all ages Saturday morning as the 19th annual “Dixie Power Kite Festival” got underway.
Diamond Valley Elementary School students perform at the 19th annual “Dixie Power Kite Festival,” St. George, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
As a steady stream of families trickled into the Encampment Mall in the heart of Dixie State University campus, Washington County School District students were seen turning in their reading log calendars to receive their choice of a free book, a kite or $10 worth of tickets to be used on the games and prizes.
The festival features a variety of activities, including kite flying, food and shopping vendors, and several bounce houses and inflatable slides.
Various school and performing arts groups will grace the stage throughout the day, until the festival concludes at 7 p.m.
here.
For almost two decades the event has raised funds and donations for the Washington County School District Foundation, which acts as the fundraising arm of the school district.
Event details
What: 19th annual “Dixie Power Kite Festival.”
When: Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Dixie State University Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
Cost: Free; vendors and activities vary.
Participants arrive at the 19th annual "Dixie Power Kite Festival," St. George, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Map and schedule of performances at the 19th annual "Dixie Power Kite Festival," St. George, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Steven Dunham (in green shirt) checks reading logs at the 19th annual "Dixie Power Kite Festival," St. George, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Climbing wall at the 19th annual "Dixie Power Kite Festival," St. George, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
The 19th annual "Dixie Power Kite Festival," St. George, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Event sponsor Dixie Power's power line safety display at the 19th annual "Dixie Power Kite Festival," St. George, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Participants fly kites at the 19th annual "Dixie Power Kite Festival," St. George, Utah, April 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
