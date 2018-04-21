Failure to yield crash on Pioneer Road sends man to hospital

Scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Honda Accord and a Ford Expedition on Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, April 20, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police said a driver turned in front of another vehicle on Pioneer Road Friday afternoon, causing a collision that sent the other driver to the hospital.

St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m., when the 82-year-old male driver of a 2017 Honda Accord was in the left turn lane on northbound Pioneer Road preparing to make a left turn onto 2710 South.

Meanwhile, a second vehicle, a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by a 69-year-old man, was traveling south on Pioneer Road, Trombley said.

The driver of the Honda turned in front of the Expedition, and the Expedition could not avoid the collision, she said, adding that the driver of the Honda told police he did not see the other vehicle.

The driver of the Expedition complained of chest, back and neck pain, reportedly telling responders his chest had impacted with the steering wheel. Gold Cross Ambulance personnel transported him to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment. A female passenger in the Expedition did not appear to be injured and remained at the scene while officers investigated the crash.

The driver of the Honda, who also was reportedly uninjured, received a citation for failure to yield on a left-hand turn, Trombley said.

Multiple side airbags deployed on the Honda, which sustained moderate right-side damage and was towed from the scene. The Expedition had relatively minor damage to its right front end.

St. George Fire Department personnel also responded to the incident. Traffic in the area was impacted for nearly an hour while responders tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

