Are you Southern Utah’s next barbecue master? The ‘Southern Utah BBQ Festival’ seeks teams

The "Southern Utah BBQ Festival" is seeking barbecue teams for the competition to be held in Washington, Utah, May 18-19, 2018 | Image elements by Natali_Mis, iStock / Getty Images, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — The Family Support Center of St. George is excited to bring the meat to Southern Utah with the “Southern Utah BBQ Festival.”

The festival, which will take place May 18-19, is seeking barbecue teams to compete in the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned event.

Teams will consist of one head chef and as many assistants as the head chef deems necessary. Over the course of two days, the teams will put their barbecue skills to the test to try and impress a field of over 30 judges from more than nine states, said LaVelle Prince, the Family Support Center’s executive director.

Additionally, about 10-12 teams will cook one 14-15-pound pork butt and five slabs of ribs to be entered into the People’s Choice competition at the public event May 19.

The official Kansas City Barbecue Society rules and regulations for the competition can be read here.

Team registration is $225 and can be done online.

The event is also seeking additional sponsors, vendors and volunteers.

The community is invited to attend the Southern Utah BBQ Festival May 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Washington City Community Center lower fields.

The event will feature a kids zone with bounce houses and activities, food and shopping vendors, live entertainment and the opportunity to purchase tickets to taste the meat and enter a vote for People’s Choice. The night will close with a movie screening in the park.

Tickets to the event are $5 for adults and $15 for families of three or more. The “People’s Choice BBQ Sampler” is $10 for tickets.

Entrance and sampler tickets can be purchased online or at the event.

Entrance to the movie in the park is free but donations are are accepted.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Family Support Center of St. George.

The Family Support Center is a nonprofit organization in St. George which opened its doors in 2009. The mission of the center is to protect children from child abuse and strengthen families by providing crisis and respite care to children from newborns to age 11 for families in need.

In addition to crisis and respite care, the center also provides adoption respite, parental education, crisis counseling and other family resources.

The Family Support Center does not charge for any of its services nor are there any income qualifications, Prince said.

The Southern Utah BBQ Festival is going to be a premier fundraising event for the Family Support Center, Prince said.

Written by HOLLIE REINA, St. George News.

Event details

What: Southern Utah BBQ Festival.

When: Competitors: Friday-Saturday, May 18-19 | Public: Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Lower fields, Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

Cost: Competitors: Team, $225 | Public: Adults, $5; family of three or more, $15; vendors and activities may vary.

Southern Utah BBQ Festival: Website.

The Family Support Center: Website.

