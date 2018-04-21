Police: Driver fails to yield on Diagonal Street, causing crash

A Nissan Altima and a Chrysler PT Cruiser are heavily damaged following a two-car collision on Diagonal Street Friday afternoon, St. George, Utah, April 20, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-car crash on Diagonal Street occurred Friday afternoon after police say a driver in possession of a learner’s permit failed to yield for oncoming traffic when turning left.

At 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Diagonal Street near the corner of West 500 North involving a dark blue Nissan Altima and a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser, St. George Police officer Dave McDaniel said.

Upon arrival officers found both vehicles in the middle of the roadway partially blocking the northbound lane of Diagonal Street. Only minor injuries reported by those involved in the crash, McDaniel said.

According to witnesses at the scene, the woman driving the Nissan was heading south on Diagonal Street while the Chrysler was heading north on the same street.

The teen driving the Chrysler entered the median lane to turn left onto West 500 North and was struck after pulling directly into the path of the southbound Nissan, McDaniel said.

The Nissan struck the front passenger’s side of the Chrysler, causing extensive frontal damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash. The airbags in the Chrysler deployed, and the Nissan was not equipped with an airbag system.

Both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene.

The driver in the Chrysler was later cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn, McDaniel said, in addition to receiving a learner’s permit violation.

Under the Utah Graduated Driver Program, there are restrictions that accompany the learner’s permit, which applies to any driver under the age of 18, in addition to intermediate driver’s license restrictions.

Learner’s permit restrictions

Youth must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or an approved driving instructor occupying the seat next to them at all times.

Youth may be accompanied by the licensed adult who signed for financial responsibility occupying seat next to them at all times.

The learner’s permit must be in the teen driver’s immediate possession at all times when driving.

Intermediate driver’s license restrictions

No passengers under the age of 18 who are not members of the driver’s immediate family are allowed to be in the vehicle.

Nighttime driving is restricted from midnight to 5 a.m. for drivers under the age of 17.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews