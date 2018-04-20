St. George Children’s Museum open despite flooding incident

A St. George Children's Museum volunteer dressed as Snow White conducts a tea party as part of the museum's fourth birthday celebration, St. George, Utah, Nov. 27, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Despite a flooding incident in one room of the St. George Children’s Museum earlier this month, the museum remains open and functioning.

Workers have been restoring the sports room, which suffered a flood on April 9 from a broken fire sprinkler after a child threw a ball at it.

Read more: Broken sprinkler causes thousands of dollars in damage at St. George Children’s Museum

At the time of the flood, Executive Director Marnie Workman said it would cost thousands of dollars to restore.

However, the museum never completely closed. Only the sports room was closed as it was restored, Executive Director Anita Wotkyns said.

“We’ve been working hand-in-hand with the city to restore the room,” Wotkyns said. “It’ll be back open in a week or so.”

The museum has recently been less crowded in recent weeks after the spring-break crowds left, Wotkyns said.

In the meantime, there are several events to keep guests occupied at the St. George Children’s Museum, including the following

“Music Time” every Tuesday at 11 a.m.

“Storytime” every Wednesday at 11:30

“Arts and Crafts with Mary” and every Thursday at 11 a.m.

The museum, which is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is also free every first Thursday of every month. Admission prices on the rest of the days are $5 per person above the age of 2.

For more information on the St. George Children’s Museum, visit sgchildrensmuseum.org.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.