Warriors strike road gold in victory at Pine View

ST. GEORGE – Snow Canyon crept closer to first place with a one-sided 6-0 road win at Pine View Friday night.

With a potential region title on the line in a home match against Dixie next Tuesday, the Warriors had to take care of business against the fifth-place Panthers Friday and they did just that, striking for a 2-0 lead at intermission and running away with a six-goal win in the end.

Ben Kemp and Sanders Esplin scored two goals each and Brett Gonzalez and Alex Tholen also scored in the game. Snow Canyon swept Pine View by a count of 14-0 in their two meetings this season.

“We were down men going into the match tonight,” Pine View coach Ryan Duckworth said. “We had five starters and even a few bench players not available tonight. I had to ask a few players to step up. They gave a good effort the first half … But Snow Canyon being as strong as they are and with the bench depth they have just were too much to keep up with in the second half.”

Kemp has had a fantastic season and leads his team with 11 goals. Esplin notched his third and fourth of the season. Gonzalez now has four goals and Tholen recorded his first of the season.

Austin Mild continues to play well between the pipes for Snow Canyon. He recorded his fifth shutout of the season.

Snow Canyon improves to 7-0-5 overall and 7-0-3 in Region 9 matches with the win. The Warriors have clinched a playoff spot and trail Dixie by three points. The two teams meet Tuesday in Dixie’s final game. SC still has another match remaining after that one, with a Friday contest at home against Canyon View.

Pine View, which hosts Cedar next Tuesday, remains in fifth place, one point behind Canyon View. The Panthers are 4-8-2 and 3-5-2.

“We are hoping to get players back next week and finish our regular season off on a good note with the last couple of games we have left,” Duckworth said.

Canyon View vs. Cedar, ppd (weather)

Due to inclement weather Friday afternoon, the match between the Falcons and Redmen was postponed.

Thursday’s result

Dixie 4, Hurricane 0

Friday’s results

Snow Canyon 6, Pine View 0

Canyon View vs. Cedar, ppd (weather)

Region 9 boys soccer standings (region, points, overall)

Dixie 8-0-3, 27, 10-0-3

Snow Canyon 7-0-3, 24, 7-0-5

Desert Hills 5-1-4, 19, 7-2-4

Canyon View 4-6-0, 12, 5-6-2

Pine View 3-5-2, 11, 4-8-2

Cedar 1-8-0, 3, 2-9-0

Hurricane 1-9-0, 3, 1-12-0

Next Tuesday’s matches

Cedar at Pine View, 7 p.m.

Dixie at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

