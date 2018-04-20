Warriors strike road gold in victory at Pine View

Written by Andy Griffin
April 20, 2018
Pine View vs. Snow Canyon, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 20, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Snow Canyon crept closer to first place with a one-sided 6-0 road win at Pine View Friday night.

With a potential region title on the line in a home match against Dixie next Tuesday, the Warriors had to take care of business against the fifth-place Panthers Friday and they did just that, striking for a 2-0 lead at intermission and running away with a six-goal win in the end.

Ben Kemp and Sanders Esplin scored two goals each and Brett Gonzalez and Alex Tholen also scored in the game. Snow Canyon swept Pine View by a count of 14-0 in their two meetings this season.

Snow Canyon’s Dillon Hoskins (3) and Pine View’s Mahonri Webb (26), Pine View vs. Snow Canyon, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 20, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

“We were down men going into the match tonight,” Pine View coach Ryan Duckworth said. “We had five starters and even a few bench players not available tonight. I had to ask a few players to step up. They gave a good effort the first half … But Snow Canyon being as strong as they are and with the bench depth they have just were too much to keep up with in the second half.”

Kemp has had a fantastic season and leads his team with 11 goals. Esplin notched his third and fourth of the season. Gonzalez now has four goals and Tholen recorded his first of the season.

Austin Mild continues to play well between the pipes for Snow Canyon. He recorded his fifth shutout of the season.

Snow Canyon improves to 7-0-5 overall and 7-0-3 in Region 9 matches with the win. The Warriors have clinched a playoff spot and trail Dixie by three points. The two teams meet Tuesday in Dixie’s final game. SC still has another match remaining after that one, with a Friday contest at home against Canyon View.

Pine View, which hosts Cedar next Tuesday, remains in fifth place, one point behind Canyon View. The Panthers are 4-8-2 and 3-5-2.

“We are hoping to get players back next week and finish our regular season off on a good note with the last couple of games we have left,” Duckworth said.

Canyon View vs. Cedar, ppd (weather)

Due to inclement weather Friday afternoon, the match between the Falcons and Redmen was postponed.

Thursday’s result
Dixie 4, Hurricane 0

Friday’s results
Snow Canyon 6, Pine View 0
Canyon View vs. Cedar, ppd (weather)

Region 9 boys soccer standings (region, points, overall)
Dixie  8-0-3, 27, 10-0-3
Snow Canyon  7-0-3, 24, 7-0-5
Desert Hills  5-1-4, 19, 7-2-4
Canyon View  4-6-0, 12, 5-6-2
Pine View  3-5-2, 11, 4-8-2
Cedar  1-8-0, 3, 2-9-0
Hurricane  1-9-0, 3, 1-12-0

Next Tuesday’s matches
Cedar at Pine View, 7 p.m.
Dixie at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.
Hurricane at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.


Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Andy Griffin Andy Griffin has been in sports media since 1989 and has covered BYU, Utah State and the Utah Jazz as well as all sports in southern Utah. A journalism graduate of USU, Andy has carried on a dual career as both a sports writer and a sports broadcaster and has been heard around the country. He has also been published in USA Today, Sport magazine, The Sporting News, Fairways magazine, the Los Angeles Times and locally in the Deseret News, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Spectrum. Andy was “The Voice of Region 9 sports,” for many years. He also hosted a daily sports talk show for three years called AG in the a.m. Andy has been married to his college sweetheart Shelly for 28 years and has five children ages 13 to 25.

Posted in Canyon View, Cedar City, Pine View, Snow Canyon, Sports, Top Sports Stories, UtahTagged , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply