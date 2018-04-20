Atkin, Dixie defense dominates in home shutout of Hurricane

Written by Andy Griffin
April 20, 2018
Dixie's Trey Hoskins (9), Dixie vs. Hurricane, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 19, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Eight times this season teams have gone into a match with the Dixie Flyers with high hopes of racking up some goals … and come away with nothing.

Hurricane found out how tough that Dixie defense is firsthand Thursday night, falling to the first-place Flyers 4-0. Dixie goalkeeper Kieran Atkin recorded his sixth full-game shutout of the season in the whitewashing.

Dixie’s Isaac Diaz (4) and Hurricane’s Jack Reeve (22), Dixie vs. Hurricane, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 19, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Jose “Tauri” Morales scored a pair of goals and Dixie also got scores from Oscar Quintero and Trey Hoskins in improving to 10-0-3 this season, 8-0-3 in Region 9 action.

The Flyers have allowed just seven goals in 13 matches this season. No team has scored more than twice on Dixie and the last five opponents (Snow Canyon, Cedar, Canyon View, Pine View and Hurricane) have managed a combined two goals in those five matches.

For Morales, who missed much of the season with an injury, he’s scored four goals in the last two matches and now has nine on the season. Quintero blasted his team-best 12th goal of the year and Hoskins now has eight on the season.

Dixie, which scored all four of its goals after halftime, leads Snow Canyon by six points in region play, though the Flyers have played two more matches than the Warriors. The two teams meet on Tuesday at Snow Canyon at 7 p.m.

Hurricane, 1-12-0 and 1-9-0, is off Tuesday and hosts Desert Hills next Friday.

Tuesday’s results
Dixie 5, Pine View 1
Desert Hills 5, Canyon View 0
Cedar 1, Hurricane 0

Thursday’s result
Dixie 4, Hurricane 0

Region 9 boys soccer standings (region, points, overall)
Dixie  8-0-3, 27, 10-0-3
Snow Canyon  6-0-3, 21, 6-0-5
Desert Hills  5-1-4, 19, 7-2-4
Canyon View  4-6-0, 12, 5-6-2
Pine View  3-4-2, 11, 4-7-2
Cedar  1-8-0, 3, 2-9-0
Hurricane  1-9-0, 3, 1-12-0

Friday’s matches
Cedar at Canyon View, 4 p.m.
Snow Canyon at Pine View, 7 p.m.


