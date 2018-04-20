What’s on the Menu: Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

FEATURE — You can get barbecue in lots of places, but you haven’t had true Texas barbecue until you’ve had Dickey’s.

Founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey, the nation’s largest barbecue chain is known throughout the United States for some of the best Texas barbecue, smoked low and slow on site.

Enjoy Episode 4 in the media player above

Join host Sheldon Demke as he asks for the best things on the menu and ends up with three items that earn an enthusiastic “thumbs up” from our intrepid reporter.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit | St. George location: 2610 Pioneer Road – 435-674-1206 | Facebook | Website

