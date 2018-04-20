National Parks Week celebrates with fee-free day at all national parks

Images courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Park Service is joining the National Park Foundation to celebrate “National Park Week,” which will include free admission to all parks Saturday and several special events throughout the week.

The theme for National Park Week in 2018 is “Park Stars,” celebrating everything from starry skies to volunteers, park features and resources.

“Parks, programs and partners nationwide invite people everywhere to explore stories, experiences, and sites that brighten the National Park System and public lands,” the park service said in a news release.

The weeklong celebration goes from April 21-29. Parks across the country will host a variety of special programs and events.

During the park’s fee-free day Saturday, all U.S. parks managed by the park service will be free admission.

During the fee-free day, kids can take part in Junior Ranger Day, which encourages children to explore, learn about and protect national parks while earning their own junior ranger badges.

Also Saturday, park visitors can take part in various volunteer opportunities to help preserve the country’s natural, historical, recreational and cultural treasures.

In celebration of Earth Day Sunday, parks will mark the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System and the Wild & Scenic Rivers System, which were established in 1968 for the conservation and enjoyment of nationally significant, scenic, historic, natural or cultural qualities of designated trails and rivers.

April 28 marks Military and Veteran Recognition Day in honor of the 5,800 active-duty military and veterans who work for the park service.

On April 29, visitors will be encouraged to use the parks as a resource for exercise and mental health during National Parks Rx Day in recognition of the growing movement of prescribing parks and nature to patients to improve human health.

Visitors and residents of Southern Utah have ready access to some of the nation’s most popular national park destinations, including Zion and Bryce Canyon.

A complete listing of events taking place during National Park Week can be found on the National Park Service website.

