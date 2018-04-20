Hurricane keeps Dixie winless; Pine View falls to Canyon View

Hurricane senior Heather Stout rips a shot down the line in the Tigers' 5-1 win at Dixie High, St. George, Utah, April 20, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hurricane freshman Chantelle Pearson tossed a four-hitter and surrendered just one unearned run Friday to lead the Tigers to a 5-1 win over the Dixie Flyers.

She struck out six and walked three while going the distance in the game played at Dixie.

Fellow frosh Haven Smith had three base hits and scored a run, while Mesa Jones added a pair of hits, scored once and drove in a run.

All but one of the Tigers’ eight hits were singles. Charley Landis had a double.

The win boosts Hurricane’s record to 3-5 in Region 9 play. Dixie is 0-9.

The game was scoreless until the Tigers pushed across two runs in the fourth, then added three in the sixth. Just one run was earned, a reflection of the fact that Dixie committed nine errors.

The Flyers scored in the seventh.

Both teams are back in action April 24 as Hurricane travels to Pine View and the Flyers play at Canyon View.

Canyon View 7, Pine View 1

In other Region 9 action Friday, the Canyon View Lady Falcons defeated the visiting Pine View Panthers, 7-1.

Jordan Nielson was the winning pitcher for Canyon View, scattering seven hits while striking out four and walking one batter. Nielson also went 3 for 3 from the plate, and teammate Taylee Braegger knocked in two runs on a pair of singles. Freshman Mackenzi Whitehair doubled in another run, and Camry Higgins had an RBI off a sacrifice fly.

“We couldn’t get runs across,” said Pine View assistant coach Russ Neilson. “We had equal (number of) hits but made a few mistakes in the middle innings.”

Region 9 standings (region, overall)

Cedar 9-0, 15-5

Desert Hills 7-2, 16-4

Snow Canyon 6-3, 12-7

Canyon View 4-3, 4-6

Hurricane 3-5, 10-5

Pine View 1-7, 6-12

Dixie 0-9, 1-16

St. George News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.

