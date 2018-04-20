Crash on Medical Center Drive sends 2 to hospital

Toyota 4Runner and Hyundai Sonata collide during three-vehicle crash on South Medical Center Drive, St. George, Utah, April 20, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A three-vehicle pileup on Medical Center Drive injured two drivers and left one with a citation as tow trucks and ambulances lined the street on a rainy Friday morning.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the collision on South Medical Center Drive involving a white Mercedes sedan, a silver Toyota 4Runner and a white Hyundai Sonata, St. George Police officer Ken Childs said.

Officers found the 4Runner and the Sonata smashed together and partially blocking the entrance to the Live Well Center at 652 S. Medical Center Drive, while the Mercedes was partially blocking the southbound lane.

Childs said second ambulance was called to the scene to separately transport the drivers of the 4Runner and the Mercedes to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

The 4Runner was heading south on South Medical Center Drive while the Mercedes was traveling north on the same street. Approaching the entrance to the Live Well Center parking lot, the Mercedes turned left directly in front of the 4Runner.

The SUV struck the Mercedes on the passenger’s side, which spun the vehicles and sent the 4Runner crashing into the Sonata, which was waiting to exit the parking lot.

All vehicles were rendered inoperable in the crash and were later towed from the roadway. All occupants were restrained at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Mercedes was cited for failing to yield on a left turn.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

