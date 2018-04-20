Court sentences man for bank robbery spree that included St. George credit union

Court house stock image | Photo by Pierre Desrosiers, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Bountiful man was sentenced to federal prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing a St. George credit union and banks in other states during a spree last fall.

Gregory Jerome Brown, 28, was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Eastern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In January 2018, Brown pleaded guilty to robbing three different banks across three states.

The string of robberies began Oct. 13, 2017, at a Wells Fargo bank in Auburn, California, and another Wells Fargo branch in Reno, Nevada, the next day.

In the St. George robbery, Brown entered America First Credit Union, 2928 E. Mall Drive, a few minutes before 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and demanded money as he threatened the bank teller, claiming that he had a gun, police said at the time.

According to the statement, Brown communicated his demands to the bank teller on an index card. He netted $120 from the robbery.

Brown then fled on his motorcycle as he had during the two previous robberies, according to the statement.

The following day, the St. George Police Department announced that the suspect had been identified by authorities and was no longer in the area.

Brown fled south from Utah within 24 hours of committing the robbery in St. George and was apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said a statement.

The investigation into the robberies was a joint effort headed by the FBI with assistance from the Auburn, Reno, St. George and Pleasant Grove police departments.

