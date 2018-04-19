Wind advisory warns of 40-60 mph gusts ahead of strong cold front

This 2012 photo for illustration shows a boat retrieving swimmers from rough water during an Ironman event. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2012 | Photo by Todd Tischler, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — A gusty afternoon and evening is forecast for south central Utah, including parts of Washington County.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a wind advisory in effect from 2-9 p.m. Thursday.

Affected area

Areas affected are the Glen Canyon Recreation area, including Lake Powell, the San Rafael Swell generally along and south of Interstate 70 and south central Utah. Affected cities include Green River, Hanksville, Kanab, Escalante and Bullfrog.

Timing

Southwest winds will develop midafternoon, with gusts from 40 mph to as high as 60 mph on approach of a strong cold front.

Precautions

Strong winds will cause unsafe boating conditions on Lake Powell. Strong cross winds may affect travel including on I-70, especially impacting high profile vehicles and those towing trailers. Blowing dust may lower visibilities. Wind sensitive activities will be affected.

Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews