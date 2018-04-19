Flyers rack up 17 hits, complete sweep of Cedar

File photo, Dixie's Chase Lundin (34), Dixie vs. Hurricane, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 6, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Chase Lundin homered for the second straight game and Reggie Graff had two doubles as the Dixie Flyers powered past Cedar 9-2 Thursday evening at CHS.

Lundin socked his fourth home run of the season and collected his 28th run batted in with a solo shot in the top of the second inning, a high-soaring bomb over the left field fence. His homer broke a scoreless tie, with Graff ripping a two-run double later in the inning to make it a 3-0 Dixie lead.

Graff doubled in the fourth inning as well, coming around to score on a single by Blake Oaks that made it 4-0. Dixie plated two more in the fourth with Wyatt Woodland crossing the plate on a wild pitch and Oaks scurrying home on a sacrifice fly by Cooper Vest.

Cedar was able to pull within 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth on three hits off of Dixie reliever Kayler Yates. Luke Maggio singled, McClain Anderson doubled and then Chase Houston brought both teammates home with a double to deep center field. After hitting Markus Johnson with one out, Yates induced a groundout and a strikeout to work out of the jam with a 6-2 lead intact.

In the top of the sixth, Tyson Fisher doubled in Vest to make it 7-2. The Flyers then iced the victory with two runs in the top of the seventh. Payden Harrah scored the first by scoring on a wild pitch and Woodland’s RBI single brought home Graff with the second run.

Hobbs Nyberg was the starter for Dixie and got the win by throwing four scoreless innings, allowing five hits and no walks. Yates pitched the fifth and sixth and Fisher closed the game by throwing nine pitches in a perfect seventh.

The Flyers had 17 hits in the game, including three each by Nyberg and Graff and two each by Fisher, Harrah, Woodland and Oaks. Every Dixie batter had at least one hit.

The Flyers improve to 19-2 overall and 8-0 in region play with the victory. Dixie is momentarily alone in first place, a half-game ahead of Snow Canyon, which plays at home against Hurricane Friday night. The Flyers get the weekend off and prepare for a two-game set against Pine View Tuesday and Friday of next week. The Tuesday game is at Flyer Field.

Tanner Eyre took the loss for Cedar, which drops to 9-10 overall and 4-6 in region. The Redmen, who had eight hits in the game (including two by Houston), are a game-and-a-half behind both Pine View and Desert Hills for the region’s third and fourth spot. The top four teams in the region make the state 4A playoffs. Cedar has a region bye next and will play three non-region games, including this Saturday’s contest at home against Westlake (noon).

Mountain View 3, Canyon View 2

Down 3-0, the Falcons rallied for a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh, but came up just short in the road game Wednesday.

Nathan Bingham pitched the win for the Bruins, with Brody Job getting the final out and the save. Duke Kirby had a two-run single to lead Mt. View. Both of Canyon View’s runs were unearned.

Trace Harden doubled for the Falcons, who out-hit the Bruins 5-2.

Canyon View, which has lost seven straight, plays at home against Westlake Saturday at 4 p.m. The Falcons are 5-13 overall and resume region play next week with two games against Hurricane.

Tuesday’s results

Dixie 14, Cedar 0

Pine View 10, Desert Hills 4

Snow Canyon 11, Hurricane 0

Wednesday’s result

Mountain View 3, Canyon View 2

Thursday’s result

Dixie 9, Cedar 2

Region 9 standings (region, overall)

Dixie 8-0, 19-2

Snow Canyon 7-0, 19-1

Pine View 4-3, 11-4

Desert Hills 5-4, 12-5

Cedar 4-6, 9-10

Hurricane 0-7, 7-11

Canyon View 0-8, 5-13

Upcoming games

Friday

Hurricane at Snow Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Desert Hills at Pine View, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Westlake at Canyon View, 1 p.m.

