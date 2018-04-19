TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
April 19, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 20-22

Art

  • Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Memory Matters | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Education in Early Dixie | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Flat Tire Clinic | Admission: Free; supplies may vary | Location: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Entertainment

Family

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. | HurriCon Anime Fest | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Power Kite Festival | Admission: Free; food and activities vary | Location: DSU Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, noon | Lion’s Club Horse Races | Admission: $5-$8 | Location: Washington County Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Zion Canyon Earth Day | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale Ballfield near Town Hall, 118 Lion Blvd., Springdale.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

  • Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Lindsay White | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Jon Stone and Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Music with Good Friends | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
  • Saturday, 6-11 p.m. | Jazzy Java Presents The Close To Home Tour | Admission: $7 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Emily Stevens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Dulcie | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Patrick McEwen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: $5 | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | DJ Lex | Admission: No cover | Location: The One and Only, 800 East St. George Blvd., St. George.

Outdoor/active

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Stand Up Paddleboard Splash | Admission: Members, $10; non members, $15 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Look at the Night Sky | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, all day | National Parks Fee-free Day | Admission: Free | Location: Participating National Parks.
  • Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Live Life Again 5K | Admission: $10 | Location: Veterans Park (near the baseball fields), 200 N. 200 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 1 p.m. | Lava Land | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
  • Saturday, 5:15 p.m. | Hike With Adoptable Dogs | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ Dogs, 1838 W. 1020 N. Suite B, St. George.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

