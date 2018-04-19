TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 20-22

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Memory Matters | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.

Saturday, 10 a.m. | Education in Early Dixie | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Flat Tire Clinic | Admission: Free; supplies may vary | Location: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 9 p.m. | DJ Lex | Admission: No cover | Location: The One and Only, 800 East St. George Blvd., St. George.

Outdoor/active

