TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | April 20-22
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Memory Matters | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Education in Early Dixie | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Flat Tire Clinic | Admission: Free; supplies may vary | Location: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. | North Star Leadership Academy presents “A Fairy Tale Swap” | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Dixie Fest featuring Portugal. The Man | Admission: $25-$35 | Location: Dixie State University Burns Arena, 700 E. 400 South, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | St. George Chamber Singers present “The Three B’s: Bach, Brahms and Britten” | Admission: Show only, $20; boxed dinner and show, $35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Urinetown: The Musical” | Admission: $7-$15 | Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. College Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Our Town” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Drowsy Chaperone” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Harvey” | Admission: $4-$7 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 57 N. Main St., Parowan.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | “Urinetown: The Musical” | Admission: $7-$15 | Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. College Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Coyote Tales: “Art Matters” | Admission: $35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Brian Wilson | Admission: $55-$80 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | American Trilogy | Admission: $18 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. | HurriCon Anime Fest | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Power Kite Festival | Admission: Free; food and activities vary | Location: DSU Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Lion’s Club Horse Races | Admission: $5-$8 | Location: Washington County Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Zion Canyon Earth Day | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale Ballfield near Town Hall, 118 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Celebrate Martin Tyner’s 50 years of service rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife | Admission: Free | Location: Findlay Subaru, 1405 S. Sundland Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Yardsale Fundraiser for RSQ Dogs | Admission: Free; item purchases vary | Location: RSQ Dogs, 1838 W. 1020 North, Suite B, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Lindsay White | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Jon Stone and Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Music with Good Friends | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 6-11 p.m. | Jazzy Java Presents The Close To Home Tour | Admission: $7 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Emily Stevens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Dulcie | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Patrick McEwen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: $5 | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | DJ Lex | Admission: No cover | Location: The One and Only, 800 East St. George Blvd., St. George.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Stand Up Paddleboard Splash | Admission: Members, $10; non members, $15 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Look at the Night Sky | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, all day | National Parks Fee-free Day | Admission: Free | Location: Participating National Parks.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Live Life Again 5K | Admission: $10 | Location: Veterans Park (near the baseball fields), 200 N. 200 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Lava Land | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 5:15 p.m. | Hike With Adoptable Dogs | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ Dogs, 1838 W. 1020 N. Suite B, St. George.
