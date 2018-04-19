Enjoy a night out on the town with the ‘Spring Swing Thing’

Image courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University is bringing swing dancing to life with an evening of dance lessons and jazz music. The “Spring Swing Thing” will hit the dance floor April 23 at the Gilbert Great Hall located in the Hunter Conference Center.

Dance lessons will be provided at 7 p.m. by SUU Provost James Sage and his wife, Toni Sage, who works as the director of student success. The concert and dance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Semiformal dress is encouraged. This event is free and open to the public.

“This is something new for our campus and community … a night of swing dancing,” Adam Lambert, director of bands at SUU, said. “The Jazz Ensemble has been preparing 60+ tunes for the event. It’s going to be a blast!”

During the 1920s and ‘30s, getting dressed up and going out dancing were a main form of entertainment. This social dance is geared to bring back the enjoyment of going out and making a night of it with dance and music.

“We have been teaching dance lessons for SUU employees for the last four years and just recently were able to expand to community members through the new SUU Community Education program,” Toni Sage said. “With this event, we are hoping to gauge the community’s interest in participating in a more formal dinner and dance club.

“We were part of one in our prior community that had been around since 1928. We found it was a good way to meet new people, learn a new dance step or two, and enjoy an elegant evening of music performed by talented musicians. It was a wonderful date night.”

Sponsors of the “Spring Swing Thing” include SUU Department of Music, SUU Community Education and the President’s Office.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring these types of fun, cultural experiences to our local community,” Melynda Thorpe, SUU director of community & academic enrichment said. “You don’t have to be an expert dancer – with a live band and instructors on site to teach dance lessons, grab a dance partner and come and enjoy.”

Dance the night away with your favorite dance partner, listen to the sweet sounds of jazz music and get dressed up for a night out on the town.

Event details

What: The “Spring Swing Thing,” an evening of swing dancing and instruction.

When: Monday, April 23. Dance instruction at 7 p.m., dancing at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gilbert Great Hall in the Hunter Conference Center, 301-557 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Details: Free and open to the public. Semiformal dress is requested. For more information, click here.

