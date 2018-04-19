New assisted living and memory care center to hold groundbreaking

Caregiver stock image | Photo by Obencem/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

HURRICANE — Senior citizens from Hurricane and surrounding areas will soon have a new choice for assisted living and memory care. The Haven at Sky Mountain will celebrate breaking ground on its new state-of-the-art facility at 2192 W. 100 North on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Haven is located east of Intermountain Healthcare’s InstaCare facility, a block north of state Route 9. The 70,000-square-foot facility will have 52 assisted living residences and 12 memory care suites and is expected to be open in early 2019.

The new community will consist of one building with the resident rooms and common areas of the highest quality, designed to fit the needs and wants of the residents.

According to a press release from The Haven, residents will enjoy open and spacious living areas that feel like home and each suite will have a balcony or patio.

The dining room and common areas are designed to take full advantage of the spectacular views of the red rocks and Pine Valley Mountain, perfect for quiet reflection or while visiting with family and friends. Also included in the amenities are a salon spa, general store, exercise facility, round-the-clock chef-certified food service, craft rooms, private dining room, a large theater room and a library/computer lounge.

Exterior amenities will include a garden area, putting green and a large fishing pond stocked with fish. The landscaping will be lush with walking paths and water features.

The Haven will be a provider of high-quality assisted living and memory care that specializes in compassionate care and incomparable service. The Haven Management Group will manage and operate this facility, which comprises some of the areas most experienced managers and health care personnel.

For more information, contact Brad Oliverson at 435-215-9509.

