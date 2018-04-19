June 10, 1945 – April 18, 2018

Our beloved father, grandfather and brother, Lyn Valnor Cox, passed away April 18, 2018, in St. George, Utah. Lyn was 72 years old. He was born on June 10, 1945, in St. George, Utah, to Hyrum Hunt Cox and Nellie Iverson Cox.

Lyn was a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was very generous, loved to make jokes and was always teasing and pulling pranks. He loved the family farm and lived there almost until the end.

He was noted for his good heart and his generosity, and he would give his last dollar to help someone in need and very often did. Dad, we know wherever you are, you are cracking jokes and making angels cry — especially the blonde ones.

Lyn is survived by his former spouse Kathleen Bentley; their children: Connie (Jeff) Baber, Mindy Lister, Lyncoln (Crystal) Cox, Cami Cox and Jacob Cox; siblings: Bruce (Sue) Cox, Frances (Joe, deceased) Spendlove, Roma (Sheldon) Jones Lunceford, Dale (Susan) Cox, Wayne (Kathy) Cox, Rosemary (Bob) Cummings, and Jeanelle (Jim) Averett; and many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tina (Bill) Roberts.

Funeral services will take place Friday, April 20, at 11:00 a.m. at the Crimson Cliff LDS ward chapel, located at 2079 E. 2450 South, St. George, Utah. The viewing will take place prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.