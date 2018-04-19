Aug. 4, 1986 — April 17, 2018

Breeauna Morris, 31, passed away after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer on April 17, 2018, in St George, Utah. She was born Aug. 4, 1986, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Denae Northern and Paul Ambrose. She married Kyle Morris on March 14, 2009, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Breeauna was feisty and spunky, but most importantly she had a ginormous heart. Her favorite past times were anything to do with friends and family.

Breeauna is preceded in death by her Grandpa Jim Northern and Grandma LaNell Ambrose. She is survived by her husband, Kyle Morris; son, Talon Morris; her parents, Denae (Lance) Bunnell and Paul (Melissa) Ambrose; and her siblings: Shardae (Jacob, Jacobi and Paislee) Jensen, Brogan Bunnell, Austyn Bunnell, Harlee Ambrose and Wyatt Ambrose.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Meadow Valley Ward, 2436 E. Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Monday, prior to service, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.