Grammy-winning pop band performing in St. George

In this undated photo, members of Portugal. The Man pose with one of their records. Portugal. The Man, a Grammy-winning pop band, is performing at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, Friday, April 20, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The band that beat out Imagine Dragons and Coldplay for best pop performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards is headlining a concert in St. George Friday.

Portugal. The Man, a rock band from Alaska, will be performing at Dixie Fest, an annual concert at Dixie State University. The Portugal. The Man concert will be a unique experience to Southern Utah that will be a “memory maker,” said Bailey Zimmerman, vice president of student life for the Dixie State University Student Association.

“They put on a really fun show,” Zimmerman said. “They are a real band — they play all their own instruments and everything. It will be upbeat and energetic.”

Portugal. The Man’s top hit, “Feel it Still,” has over 147 million views on YouTube and has been on the Top 40 Billboard charts for the past 43 weeks. The band won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Feel it Still.” They also performed at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this month.

At the rate tickets are selling, Zimmerman said she doesn’t expect the show to sell out, but it will be a full house.

“For people who always say there’s nothing to do in St. George, this concert will be something really fun to go to,” Zimmerman said.

Event details

What: Dixie Fest featuring Portugal. The Man.

When: Friday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: Dixie State University Burns Arena, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: $35 for floor tickets and $25 for seat tickets.

For more details or to buy tickets, click here.

