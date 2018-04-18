Richard ‘Dick’ John Sweeney

Dec. 17, 1927 — April 10, 2018

Richard John Sweeney, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in St. George.

He was born Dec. 17, 1927 in Argyle, Wisconsin. He married Donna J. Sweeney.

They are the parents of five sons: Larry J. Sweeney of St. George, Utah; Brian A. Sweeney, (deceased); James P. Elliott, (deceased); Donald E. Elliott of New Mexico; Chet Webster of Texas; and one daughter, MaryAnn West of California. They also have fourteen grandchildren: Kenny, Ashley, Trisha, Tina, Sean, Christina, Daniel, Lacy, Evan Clinton, Eber, Audie, Tasha and Justen and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 19, at 2 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

A visitation will be held prior to service, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Private interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.