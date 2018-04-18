Pamela Nielson

Sept. 11, 1949 — April 8, 2018

Pamela Jean Adler Nielson, 68, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 11, 1949, to Catherine Zillmer and Ervan Adler in Madison, Wisconsin. She married Robert Alexander Nielson on Aug. 23, 1974.

Pam grew up in the Midwest, always a straight-A student, and attended Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, on an academic scholarship to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude. She continued her education at Utah State University to earn a Master’s Degree in education, secondary education. Always a lover of knowledge, she also earned a second Master’s Degree from The University of Nevada Las Vegas in education, counseling and educational psychology.

She had an endless and energetic passion for pursuing knowledge and volunteered as a member of the AAUW in St. George, where she served as co-chair on the scholarship committee. She also served as co-chair of Uppity Women in St. George and considered the other women on these committees some of her closest friends. She loved animals and had a constant companion in her dog, Buddy.

The oldest of four children, Pam maintained a close relationship with her sisters, Joan and Elizabeth, and her brother, John.

She is survived by her children Wesley Brian Nielson, Christine Marie Nielson Haggerty and Rebecca Jean Nielson Bundy; their spouses; eight grandchildren; and former husband Robert Alexander Nielson.

She was a rock to those around her and will be so incredibly missed.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in her honor on Sept. 2 at The Falls Event Center from 1 p.m to midnight.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

