Toddler dies of smoke inhalation during San Juan County house fire

ST. GEORGE – A two-year-old boy died from smoke inhalation during a house fire at the Rockland Ranch in San Juan County Saturday, authorities said.

Adonijah Foster was napping in a bedroom when the incident occurred, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

“Family members were able to locate and remove Adonijah from the house and began CPR until Deputies and EMS arrived,” the release states. “However, Adonijah was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Two other family members were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and were released the same day.

According to InTouch Weekly, the Fostor family was featured on the TLC program earlier this year called “Three Wives, One Husband,” that explores the lives of polygamist families.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the family with funeral and medical costs, as well as costs associated with home repairs and replacing belongings lost in the fire. The family doesn’t have homeowner’s insurance, according to the GoFundMe page.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page has raised over $40,100 of its $50,000 goal.

The Rockland Ranch is located south of Moab.

