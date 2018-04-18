‘Dixie Power Kite Festival’ celebrates 19 years of promoting school literacy programs; volunteer opportunities still available

This composite image shows a kite flying with the "Dixie Power Kite Festival" logo, location and date not specified | Kite photo courtesy Pixabay, logo courtesy Dixie Power, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie Power, in cooperation with Dixie State University and benefitting the Washington County School District Foundation, will host the “Dixie Power Kite Festival” Saturday at the DSU Encampment Mall.

The 19th annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature a host of activities, including kite flying, food and shopping vendors, carnival-style rides and bounce houses and continuous entertainment from school and performing arts groups throughout Washington County.

For almost two decades the event has raised funds and donations for the Washington County School District Foundation, which acts as the fundraising arm of the school district.

Since its inception the festival has provided the Washington County School District Foundation with $1 million in cash and in-kind donations that directly benefit literacy programs in the school district, said foundation president Steven Dunham.

“It’s huge for us,” Dunham said, adding that it is all thanks to Dixie Power for being so consistent with the event and supporting literacy programs in the community.

According the Dixie Power Kite Festival website, the festival’s mission is four-fold:

Provide a wholesome, uplifting, family-oriented event where everyone can participate regardless of experience, training, financial means or physical abilities. Promote reading as a fundamental basis of education for every child of elementary school age. Support education with additional funding and make that funding available to selected participating schools at the discretion of the Washington County School Foundation. Patronize those members of the business community whose financial sponsorship make the Kite Festival possible.

In January, students from Kindergarten through fifth grade were given a reading calendar and were asked to read a certain amount of time based on their grade level. Parents were to mark these times on the calendar. Students who bring their completed calendar to the kite festival will be eligible for a free kite, book or $10 voucher to be used on games or rides during the festival.

Additionally, schools with the highest amount of attendance at the festival – measured by the number of completed calendars turned in – will receive additional funds to help further literacy programs in their schools.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. The event is free to attend, but some vendors and activities vary in price. The festival is seeking last minute volunteers to fill a variety of positions. To sign up, click here.

Students can turn in their calendars to receive their kite, book or voucher on the encampment mall just south of the Holland building. Kite flying will take place on a large grassy area at the south end of the encampment mall.

A full schedule of entertainment can be found here.

The festival will close at 7 p.m.

Event details

What: 19th annual “Dixie Power Kite Festival.”

When: Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Dixie State University Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Free; vendors and activities vary.

Dixie Power Kite Festival: Website.

