On Tax Day, Sen. Hatch puts old tax code through the shredder

ST. GEORGE – With Tax Day 2018 being the last day Americans will file under a system largely unchanged since the 1980s, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, decided to commemorate the occasion by taking a copy of the old tax code and shredding it – an event he chronicled on video and shared with the internet.

The old tax code, which Hatch has called “broken” and “outdated,” was replaced last fall with a massive tax overhaul passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

“I am forever grateful to the great citizens of Utah who have trusted me with ushering in our next generation tax code,” Hatch said in an op-ed published in the Daily Herald Tuesday.

“These changes are a welcome ‘spring cleaning’ of our outdated and uncompetitive system. Perhaps now, more than ever, we can proclaim: Out with the old, and in with the new!” he said.

Hatch, who is also the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has touted the sweeping tax reform, officially titled “Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts,” as a great benefit to the national economy and relief to the American taxpayer.

According to Hatch’s Office, the next tax code provides:

Middle-class tax relief.

Support for American families.

More jobs, higher wages and increased economic growth.

Greater opportunities for American businesses to invest at home.

