Taxpayers get an extra day to file due to IRS website error

ST. GEORGE – Taxpayers have been given an extra day to file their tax returns due to system issues that knocked out the IRS’ payment site on Tuesday.

“Individuals and businesses with a filing or payment due date of April 17 will now have until midnight on Wednesday, April 18. Taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive this extra time,” the IRS said in a news release Tuesday.

#TaxDay Update: #IRS provides an extra day for taxpayers to

file and pay their taxes following system issues. File by midnight, April 18,

2018: https://t.co/tQhSeGzubp — IRS (@IRSnews) April 17, 2018

While the IRS payment site was down Tuesday, many people were still able to file through software providers and Free File. Taxpayers using paper to file and pay their taxes at the deadline also were unaffected.

“This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers,” acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter said. “The IRS appreciates everyone’s patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation.”

The deadline for filing state taxes for 2017 has also been extended, according to the Utah State Tax Commission.

Utahns now have until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, April 18 to pay and file their state tax returns. #utpol pic.twitter.com/1oNY4uKEbI — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) April 18, 2018

“By the state statute, Utah recognizes the filing date of the federal government for filing state income tax returns,” Tax Commission Chairman John Valentine said. “This extension is consistent with the statutory direction and recognizes the burden on taxpayers if the two systems have different filing dates.”

Unlike the IRS system, no computer issues were reported in the Utah system.

