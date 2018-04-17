Police: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Kanarraville Falls injury requiring technical extrication

Rescuers transport an injured hiker using ropes and climbing equipment near Kanarraville Falls, Iron County, Utah, April 16, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Alcohol and trail conditions are believed to have contributed to a woman slipping and injuring her leg while hiking Kanarraville Falls Monday afternoon. The woman was successfully extricated by rescuers hours later.

Lt. Del Schlosser of Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the highly technical rescue involved approximately 25 rescuers and took roughly four hours to complete.

In a written statement provided to media outlets Tuesday morning, Schlosser said the initial call to dispatch came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday and reported that a 26-year-old female hiker had slipped and fallen near the second falls area, which is approximately two miles from the trailhead.

“It was reported the hiker may have broken her leg,” the statement said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel arrived on scene and initiated treatment after reaching the injured woman. In addition, Iron County Search and Rescue team members, along with members of the Iron County Ropes rescue team, were called to assist.

The rescue involved securing the injured victim in a Stokes basket and transporting her across steep and slippery sections of the challenging trail. In addition to ropes and climbing equipment, all-terrain vehicles were also used.

After the woman was successfully brought to the parking lot at the trailhead, she was then taken to an area hospital by private vehicle, Schlosser said in the news statement.

Alcohol, along with the slick trail conditions, are believed to be contributing factors in the incident, Schlosser said in the statement. However, he was unavailable for further elaboration.

