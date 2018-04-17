Here is how you can help the Southwest Symphony feed both body and soul

l-R: Dr. Paul Abegg and Dr. Ka-wai Yu appear in this promotional photo for Southwest Symphony's "The Masters" concert, locations and dates not specified | Photo courtesy of Southwest Symphony Orchestra, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Symphony Orchestra is feeding both body and souls with its presentation of “The Masters: Beethoven and Brahms.” The concert will take place April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the M.K. Cox Performing Art Center in St. George and will act as a fundraiser for the Utah Food Bank Southern Distribution Center.

This tribute to two master composers will feature Dr. Paul Abegg and Dr. Ka-wai Yu on violin and cello playing Brahms’ double concerto for violin and cello.

“This is going to be a wonderful work,” said Alyce Gardner, Southwest Symphony’s chairman of the board.

The Southwest Symphony will close the evening with Beethoven’s “Eroica” symphony.

“(Eroica) is really a pivotal piece in music history,” Gardner said. “It changed the course of music history in the early 1800s.”

The Southwest Symphony Orchestra is committed to serving the community, Gardner said, and this benefit concert is one of the ways they fulfill that commitment.

During intermission guests will be shown a promotional video for the Utah Food Bank about the services it provides to the many people in Utah who go hungry on a daily basis.

Following the concert guests will be invited to donate money to the Utah Food Bank Southern Distribution Center and the Southwest Symphony. Cash and credit cards will be accepted as guests leave the event.

Fifty percent of the money will go to the food bank and 50 percent to the Southwest Symphony to help the nonprofit organization continue its efforts to bring quality orchestral music and community outreach to Southern Utah.

The benefit concert is part of an initiative called “Feeding Body and Soul” which was originally organized by the American League of Orchestras.

Every year, orchestras throughout the country partner with local food banks to raise funds and collect food donations.

The Southwest Symphony is joining the initiative, which has collected hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and thousands of dollars for food banks across the country, Gardner said.

“We are joining this national movement to serve our community and help feed our neighbors at the same time,” Gardner said.

About the Southwest Symphony

The Southwest Symphony is a nonprofit arts organization in Southern Utah whose goal is to become the region’s premier orchestra.

Its mission statement is:

We inspire and enrich audiences through the transformative power of symphonic music. As the cultural heart of the community, we share the beauty of music through educational and entertaining performances.

Its goals include building an interest in and appreciation for symphonic music, building partnerships that create understanding, trust and diverse audiences, building financial support that allows for expansive growth of programming and community services, leading in the field of music arts education and acting as a voice for the arts in the development of city, county and state policy issues.

Event details

What: Southwest Symphony’s “The Masters: Beethoven and Brahms.”

When: Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: $12-$24; student tickets $6.

Purchase tickets: Online or at the DSU Box Office, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.