Now is the time to comment on the proposed 52-acre adventure park in Santa Clara

This 2016 file photo in the background shows part of the South Hills region of Santa Clara near Cove Wash Trail where a new outdoor recreation park in is being proposed. The park plans include a disc golf course, climbing boulders and a bicycle pump track, among other features. Map inset shows a 2016 concept plan for the park (to enlarge map, see duplicate image in the attached St. George News report). The Bureau of Land Management has opened a public comment period for the project, titled Santa Clara Adventure Park, which will end May 3, 2018. Background photo near Cove Wash Trail, Santa Clara, Utah, March 16, 2016 | St. George News file photo by Julie Applegate, map courtesy of Santa Clara City, composite by St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A disc golf course, climbing boulders and a bicycle pump track are a few of the features of a proposed outdoor recreation park in the South Hills region of Santa Clara.

The Bureau of Land Management is now seeking public input on the Santa Clara Adventure Park project that will be located on about 52 acres by the Santa Clara River south of Old Highway 91 in Santa Clara. The land for the park will be managed by the BLM through a lease with the city of Santa Clara.

The park proposal includes an improved trailhead with bathrooms and more parking at the Cove Wash trailhead, trails for hiking or running, pavilions, interpretive stations, a disc golf course, climbing boulders and a bicycle skills or pump track.

“This proposal is at the heart of the principle of making America great through the shared conservation stewardship of our land,” said Ahmed Mohsen, district manager for the BLM’s Color Country District.

The park will be designed to host mountain biking and trail-running events such as the True Grit race, which Santa Clara already hosts, Santa Clara city parks director Brad Hays said in 2016.

According to the BLM project summary page, the Santa Clara Adventure Park will host bike races that are currently held in the Green Valley area, which will soon undergo residential development.

The public comment period will end May 3 at 4:30 p.m. If the BLM doesn’t receive any valid objections, it will move forward with the lease for the park.

Reference the “Santa Clara South Hills Recreation Park Lease” when submitting comments. Comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or faxed. The BLM will not consider comments received through telephone calls or email. Written comments can be mailed to Teresa Burke at the BLM St. George Field Office, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George, UT 84790 or faxed to 435-688-3252.

“The most useful comments are those that identify issues relevant to the proposed action or contain new technical or scientific information,” a news release issued by the BLM states. Comments containing only opinions or preferences will not be considered.

