Man in critical condition after collision, rollover in downtown Hurricane

HURRICANE — A man is in critical condition and two others were injured after a collision in Hurricane Monday that ended with a pickup truck upside down.

The incident began when the man driving the white pickup truck ran a red light at the intersection of 700 West and State Street near downtown Hurricane at about 11:15 a.m., Hurricane Police officer Ken Thompson said. The pickup truck collided with a Cadillac that was heading north through the intersection on a green light, Thompson said.

The pickup truck flipped over as a result of the crash, Thompson said. The two occupants in the truck were both transported to the hospital in an ambulance, with driver’s injuries classified as “critical,” Thompson said. The driver of the Cadillac also had minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital, as well.

The driver was trapped inside the truck and had to be extricated from the pickup truck by emergency responders.

“Everybody was taken to the hospital, so no citations issued,” Thompson said. “(Citations are) pending right now.”

Both vehicles were severely damaged and towed away from the intersection within an hour. The full extent of the injuries of the people involved in the crash was not known at the time of this report.

“Pay attention when you’re driving,” Thompson said. “Slow down and pay attention.”

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, LaVerkin Police Department and a Utah Department of Transportation incident management team also responded to the incident. This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

