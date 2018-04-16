Las Vegas police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect

Anthony Wrobel, 42, is wanted by police for allegedly killing a woman and injuring a man with a gun in Las Vegas Sunday, April 16, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A suspect wanted for a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas park Sunday night is still at large, and police believe he is armed and dangerous.

Anthony Wrobel, 42, allegedly killed a woman and critically injured a man at a company picnic for staff of The Venetian, a resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Police say Wrobel walked up to a table at the picnic and fired a gun, striking an executive and an employee of The Venetian at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

Detectives seek assistance in locating homicide suspect Anthony Wrobel, 42 years of age, 5’9″ tall and approx 197 pounds.

The Mesquite Police Department retweeted the following request for public help in finding Wrobel from Las Vegas Police:

Wrobel is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

Anyone with info please call 702-828-3521 or @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555. #wanted pic.twitter.com/5N6LR2OP7x — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 16, 2018

Lt. Ray Spencer, of the Las Vegas Police Department, said Wrobel is also an employee at The Venetian. His vehicle has since been located at McCarran International Airport.

Las Vegas police called the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence. A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

The woman who was killed was in her 50s. The injured man, also in his 50s, was being treated for critical wounds at a hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear which victim was the executive.

If you have any information on Wrobel’s location, call the Las Vegas Police Department at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.