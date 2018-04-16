St. George Chamber Singers sing it live at Kayenta: The 3 B’s

Dr. Paul Wiens, Wheaton College professor emeritus directs the St. George Chamber Singers, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

IVINS — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta invites the public to come enjoy an evening Friday with the St. George Chamber Singers bringing an exquisite choral music presentation dedicated to three master composers.

The choral artists will present “The Three B’s: Bach, Brahms and Britten” April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta. An optional boxed dinner will precede the concert at 6:30 p.m.

The St. George Chamber Singers is Southern Utah’s premier chamber choir, directed by Dr. Paul Wiens, Wheaton College professor emeritus. This select group of dedicated choral artists is committed to excellence in vocal chamber music. Their repertoire consists largely of classical a cappella music.

Using precision and artistry in challenging harmonies, these incredible vocalists will make this a night of inspiration and celebration of Brahms, Britten and most notably Bach, the father of music himself.

The singers have also prepared a diverse selection of other pieces, which give audiences a variety of genres and composers to enjoy.

For over 40 years, Wiens, has conducted notable choirs. Serving as Chorus Master under the baton of maestro John Nelson, memorable performances include Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Handel’s Messiah and Brahms’ Requiem. Wiens also sang in the Atlanta Symphony Chamber Choir under the legendary Robert Shaw.

Guests are invited to come early and enjoy a pre-show gourmet boxed dinner by Harmons.

Tickets are on sale now, $20 for the show only and $35 with the boxed dinner. To purchase the dinner, select boxed dinner and show from the dropdown menu when purchasing. Dinner orders must be pre-ordered online.

Show tickets can be purchased online or by calling 435-674-2787.

