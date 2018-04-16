The ground is lava! Join Snow Canyon for a presentation on the park’s unique cinder cone volcano

Written by Ric Wayman
April 16, 2018
Cinder cone volcano in Santa Clara volcanic field, undated | Public domain image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

IVINS — Southern Utah is known for a lot of amazing scenery. However, some would say the most interesting feature is arguably the cinder cone volcanoes that dominate the landscape in places, including Snow Canyon State Park.

Cinder cone volcano in Snow Canyon State Park, St. George, Utah, circa summer 2014 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

On Saturday afternoon the park staff will be offering up “Lava Land,” an explosive presentation about cinder cones and the effect lava flows have made on shaping the canyon. According to a press release from the park, Snow Canyon’s volcanic past will be discussed, with a live demonstration about cinder cone eruptions.

Jordan Perez, assistant park manager, said the presentation will talk about how the cinder cone volcano makes Snow Canyon State Park unique in the region.

“Everywhere in Southern Utah you see red rock, sandstone, arches,” Perez said. “That’s not anything unique … Just about no other park in Southern Utah has cinder cone volcanoes.”

Lava Land is free to the public, but space is limited and registration required to attend. Register beginning Thursday, either by phone at 435-628-2255 or in person.

Event details

  • What: Snow Canyon State Park presents “Lava Land,” a presentation about cinder cone volcanoes.
  • When: Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m.
  • Where: Snow Canyon State Park, location to be announced after registration
  • Details: This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited; registration required. Program registration is held two days preceding the scheduled event. Register by phone or in person. For more information or to register for this program, contact park staff at 435-628-2255.

