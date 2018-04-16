Concert celebrates Southern Utah University’s Wind Symphony successes

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Southern Utah University Music Masterworks series rounds out the year with a Wind Symphony concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater.

“The concert will include a piece titled ‘Aurora Awakes.’ This piece by John Mackey is truly an experience for students and audience,” Adam Lambert, director of bands and brass studies at SUU, said. “It has proven to be a favorite with its amazing imagery of the Northern Lights. In contrast, programmed is a piece that’s just sheer fun.”

Lambert said the Wind Symphony Concert represents the culmination of a “highly successful year.” Accomplishments included performing by invitation at the Utah Music Educators Conference, performing for 136 high school students from 18 different schools at the SUU High School Honor Band event and a Southern California tour at high schools and colleges, including California State University, Fullerton and Citrus College.

“We performed for nearly the entire music department at Citrus College.”

The symphony also combined with two high school bands — Birmingham Charter Community High School and Granada Hills Charter High School — for a concert on the tour.

“The two high schools and the SUU Wind Symphony shared the concert for an amazing evening of Wind Band music,” Lambert said.

Students finished off the tour attending a performance by the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Disney Hall.

Event details

What: The Southern Utah University Music Masterworks Series Wind Symphony Concert.

When: Friday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Southern Utah University faculty, staff and students have free admission with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show or online.

