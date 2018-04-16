Aug. 30, 1939 — April 13, 2018

Patricia Marie Luce, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, 78, passed away peacefully into her Heavenly Father’s loving arms on April 13, 2018, at her home in Washington City, Utah. Patricia was born Aug. 30, 1939, to Leila Marie and Rulon Willard Neilson in Maywood, California.

Patricia’s childhood and teenage years were spent in Southern California, where she graduated from Rosemead High School in 1957. She met the love of her life, Richard Lee Luce, and they were married on May 16, 1958, in Temple City, California, and later were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On May 16, 2018, they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Patricia’s greatest joy came from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored them and would go out of her way to spend time with them and be involved in their activities. She also received great joy from sending out birthday and anniversary cards to all family members and friends. All were welcome in her home, and she received great joy from serving others. She was an active member of the LDS Church and loved each of her callings.

She was an avid traveler. She loved seeing new places and learning about the cultures of others. She collected dolls as she traveled the world. Crocheting was the hobby she enjoyed the most. Every new baby in the family received a crocheted blanket made with love. She especially loved making and donating them to the hospital for the babies who passed away.

Patricia’s two favorite jobs were doing the birth certificates for Dixie Regional Medical Center and being a lunch secretary at the elementary schools in her community.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard Luce; her four children: Julie (Scott) Humann, Borrego Springs, California; Brad Luce, Rancho Mirage, California; Melanee Higgins, Beaver, Utah; Stephanie (Roger) Hughes, Mesquite, Nevada; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters: Jackie (Darrell) Baker, Kathy (George) Staheli; brothers: Don (Miriam) Christensen, Steve (Bernice) Christensen, Danny (Kathy) Pettey, Bobby (CeeCee) Pettey, Fred Jr Pettey; sisters-in-law: Katherine Condon, Cara Koolmees; and brother-in-law, Robert (Carol) Luce. She was preceded in death by her father, Rulon Willard Neilson and step-mother, Jocile Neilson; mother, Leila Marie Pettey and step-father Fred Petty; and brother-in-law, Arie Koolmees.

Patricia will always have a place in the hearts of all those she touched with her constant kind spirit.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Washington LDS 3rd Ward Chapel, 600 E. Telegraph Street, Washington, Utah.

Visitations will be held at the church Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, prior to services, from 9-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.