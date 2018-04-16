Mesquite police arrest Cedar City man and alleged co-conspirator after finding drugs in stolen vehicle

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man and woman were arrested in Mesquite Friday after police say they were found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle with “burglary tools” and methamphetamine and heroin inside.

William Clark, 31, of Cedar City, and Joslin Botelho, 28, of Las Vegas, have been charged with multiple felonies relating to drug possession and auto theft.

Working on a report of a stolen vehicle possibly being in the Mesquite area, officers located the vehicle in a grocery store parking lot at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release issued by Mesquite Police Department.

After confirming the vehicle was stolen out of Las Vegas, according to the news release, officers found one of the suspects inside the vehicle allegedly trying to swallow heroin and meth.

The other suspect was found inside the grocery store, and both Clark and Botelho were subsequently taken into custody.

“Inside of the vehicle, officers located multiple items of drug paraphernalia, tools used for committing burglaries, crystal methamphetamine, and heroin,” the news release states.

Clark and Botelho were each charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools.

Both suspects were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

