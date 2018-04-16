Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill at Ruby’s Inn welcomes new musical entertainment

A new musical act is set to star on the stage of Ebenezer's Barn & Grill in Bryce Canyon City, Utah, date not specified | Image credit to Alberto Masnovo, iStock / Getty Images, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — Guests who visit Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill – a western-style chuck wagon restaurant at Ruby’s Inn featuring nightly musical entertainment along with a meal – will enjoy new entertainment consisting of popular country musicians Tim Gates, Fred Boekhorst, Kari Nelson and Billy Arnold.

The four musicians will perform together at the grill for the duration of the 2018 season, which runs from April 26-Oct. 15. The new act is part of several changes that are designed to improve the dining experience and help Ruby’s Inn get back to its roots.

“We are excited for our guests to discover the improvements we have made at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill,” said Tim Leech, the new manager at Ebenezer’s. “This upcoming season is going to be a blast for all of us, and we appreciate Tim, Fred, Kari and Billy for joining our team as we provide authentic, unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Beginning in the 2018 season, Ruby’s Inn is incorporating a new format for performers at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill that is designed to provide increased variety during the entertainment portion of the meal. Gates, Boekhorst, Nelson and Arnold will perform at the restaurant about five nights each week, with the remainder being covered by local performers and others. The four musicians and all others who are invited to perform at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill will be featured as members of “The Bryce Canyon Wranglers.”

“One purpose of introducing the concept of ‘The Bryce Canyon Wranglers’ is to appeal to our returning guests,” Leech said. “Many of our regulars had already seen the show at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill several times without much of a change, which kept them from coming back. But with these changes, our regulars will now have the opportunity to see new, fresh entertainment on a much more frequent basis.”

In connection with the entertainment changes, the group will perform popular songs and modern country music in its setlists. This will give the show a modern edge while still maintaining the cowboy elements that appeal to many visitors. The hope is that guests will appreciate the show’s variety each night at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill.

Other changes to the guest experience include an updated gourmet menu and new management. The grill’s updated menu will feature a return to Western classics, including garlic mashed potatoes, biscuits, steak and cowboy beans.

The grill has successfully operated since 2008, providing guests with a unique cowboy experience – an initial vision of founder Reuben Syrett – that has helped the historic inn grow to what it is today.

“Authentic cowboy entertainment has always been a part of who we are,” said Lance Syrett, general manager of Ruby’s Inn. “The changes we have made at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill are to help restore Ruby’s Inn to its roots. We are confident that these improvements will enhance the experience for our guests and will make their time at Ruby’s Inn even more unique and memorable.”

For more information about these performers, visit their biography pages on Ebenezer’s Barn & Grills webpage. To book a reservation at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill for the 2018 season, visit the website.

About Ruby’s Inn

Since 1916, Ruby’s Inn has been making it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park, according to a media statement. Ruby’s Inn is located at the entrance to the park and offers the closest lodging with everything from luxury hotel rooms to RV parks and campgrounds.

Ruby’s Inn is open year-round and has exclusive access to canyon overlooks for horseback riding, ATV riding, horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoeing. The Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill entertains crowds nightly from April through October with a western dinner show and cowboy grub. The General Store provides fuel, groceries, camping gear, clothing and souvenirs. To plan your vacation, visit Ruby’s Inn’s website or call 1-866-866-6616.

