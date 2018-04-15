Dixie Forum: Examining class distinctions in ‘The Great Gatsby’

Background courtesy of Pixabay. Inset of Satyam Moorty courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series Dixie Forum: A Window on the World will critically examine the implications of class distinctions in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 20th century American classic, “The Great Gatsby.”

Satyam Moorty, a published author and Fulbright Scholar, will discuss the variegated aspects of taste in literature at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

In his Dixie Forum presentation, Moorty will examine “The Great Gatsby” in the context of class distinctions. Specifically, Moorty will look at the characters of aristocrat Tom Buchanan and the nouveau riche Gatsby, their attitudes that reflect their tastes, behavior, choice in cars, mansions they inhabit and language they use.

Satyam Moorty

Originally from India, Moorty completed his doctorate in American literature at the University of Utah. He has taught at Southern Utah University for 31 years, including courses on Fitzgerald, Shakespeare and Eastern literature. He was a Fulbright Scholar in Yemen, Moldova, Austria and Azerbaijan, a Balkan Scholar at the American University in Bulgaria and a two-time recipient of the Distinguished Honor Lecture Award at SUU.

Moorty has also published scholarly articles and poetry in several countries. Additionally, Moorty has served on the Board of Directors of Utah Humanities for six years and is now retired and continuing his passion of writing poetry. He is a member of the F. Scott Fitzgerald Society and has met Fitzgerald’s daughter, granddaughters and his Hollywood secretary.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via 50-minute presentations. The last installment of this year’s Dixie Forum will feature Diego Valles from Mata Ortiz Pottery at noon on April 24 in the Dunford Auditorium.

More information about the series is available on the university’s Dixie Forum webpage or by contacting Dixie Forum coordinator John Burns at telephone 435-879-4712 or email at burns@dixie.edu.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum presentation by Satyam Moorty, discussing “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

When: Tuesday, April 17, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium, located inside the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State University campus.

Details: Free and open to the public.

