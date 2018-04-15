Chamber’s business of the month is the Hurricane leisure department; luncheon will feature 3 mayors

This composite includes undated profile photos of city mayors from L-R: John Bramall, Hurricane, Richard M. Hirschi, LaVerkin, and Lynn Chamberlain, Toquerville. The mayors will be the featured speakers at Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce's April 19 "Lunch & Learn" meeting, Hurricane, Utah | Photos courtesy of the Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes the public to a luncheon Thursday featuring the mayors of Hurricane, LaVerkin and Toquerville cities as guest speakers and recognizing the Hurricane Leisure and Recreation Department as its Business of the Month.

The chamber’s monthly “Lunch & Learn” meeting Thursday begins with networking at 11:30 a.m. and a $10 lunch at noon in the Bryce Canyon Room of the Hurricane Recreation Center, 63 S. 100 West. RSVPs are required by Tuesday via email to office@hvchamber.com or telephone to 435-635-3402.

City Mayors John Bramall of Hurricane, Richard M. Hirschi of LaVerkin and Lynn Chamberlain of Toquerville will be the luncheon guest speakers.

According to biographical sketches submitted by the chamber, Bramall is a jack of all trades, owner of several businesses, operates an elk ranch and raises bison; Hirschi’s background includes employment with California Pacific/Utah Power and Light, Hurricane City with its parks, cemetery, fire and search and rescue departments/divisions; and Chamberlain is widely known for his wildlife photography and associated publications, training, television shows, employment with Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources and teaching at Dixie State University.

The mayors have all served in a number of state and municipal capacities before 2018 but Hirschi and Chamberlain are new to the office of mayor this year while Bramall was re-elected to his office.

The chamber has selected Hurricane City Leisure and Recreation as its April 2018 member Business of the Month. Its news release highlighted the leadership of recreation director Bryce King and the department’s nonstop work providing instruction, sporting activities, races and special events; elaborating further:

King and his dedicated staff have the enormous responsibility to organize and implement activities and events that are of interest to a wide range of groups. Under his capable leadership, the department offers youth and adult sports, group fitness programs, swimming lessons and competitions, special events, races, pageants and festivals, as well as theatrical productions. Hurricane City is known nation-wide for their ATV, motorcycle and bike rallies held annually, assisted by King and his team.

Event details

What: Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce honors Hurricane City Leisure and Recreation as Business of the Month.

When: April 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hurricane Recreation Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane

Details: Lunch will be served. Guest speakers for the event are Hurricane City Mayor John Bramall, La Verkin City Mayor Richard Hirschi and Toquerville City Mayor Lynn Chamberlain. RSVP is required two days prior to the event. Call 435-635-3402 or email the office to reserve your spot.

