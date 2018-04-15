Dirt biker in critical condition following crash at Sand Hollow

Stock image, St. George News

HURRICANE — A man is in critical condition after he and a fellow dirt bike rider crashed into each other in Sand Hollow State Park Saturday evening.

Park rangers were dispatched to the reported crash on a sand dune near the park’s reservoir.

The riders, both adult men in their early 20s who were riding together, hit each other as they were riding down the dune, park manager Laura Melling said.

Emergency medical personnel from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue arrived within 10 minutes of the call for help and transported the patients to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Melling described one of the riders’ condition as “very critical” as of Sunday evening. The other rider was injured, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, Melling said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.