Warriors win big at home; Dixie keeps pace with road victory

Written by Andy Griffin
April 14, 2018
Snow Canyon vs. Hurricane, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 13, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – League leaders Snow Canyon and Dixie both captured impressive wins Friday night, with the Warriors blasting Hurricane 5-0 and the Flyers hitting the road for a 2-0 win at Canyon View. The two victors remain tied atop Region 9 with identical 6-0-3 records and 21 points with three games left for each.

Here’s a quick glance at the action, with excellent photos from St. George News sports photographer Robert Hoppie:

Snow Canyon 5, Hurricane 0

Snow Canyon’s Gary Esplin (33) and Hurricane’s Blakely Wright (18), Snow Canyon vs. Hurricane, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 13, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Austin Mild got his fourth shutout of the season and the Warriors broke open a 1-0 halftime game with four unanswered goals in the second half.

Ben Kemp started things off with a goal in the first 40 minutes off an assist from Dillon Hoskins that made it 1-0.

After halftime, it was all SC. Kemp assisted on a goal by Yetzel Carrillo to make it 2-0. Hoskins then scored on a rebound to up the advantage to 3-0. Carrillo’s second goal came on an assist from Jacob Wittwer that made it 4-0 and Jaxon Gates notched his first goal of the season late in the contest on an assist from Kirk Brown.

Carrillo and Kemp are now tied for the team lead with nine goals each this season.

Snow Canyon, 6-0-5 overall, is off Tuesday and next plays at Pine View next Friday. Hurricane, 1-10-0 overall and 1-7-0 in region play, is at Cedar Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Dixie 2, Canyon View 0

It was a chilly, blustery day in Cedar City, but the Flyers stayed tied for first with the road win at Falcon Field Friday afternoon.

Trey Hoskins and Oscar Quintero had the only goals of the game, both notching a score before halftime. Dixie’s defense, and goalkeeper Kieran Atkin, held the line from there. Atkin earned his fifth shutout of the season.

“It was cold and windy,” said Dixie coach Burt Myers. “I felt that we played better today than we did on Tuesday at Cedar. Our spacing was better. Our defense did a great job in the windy conditions. We moved the ball quicker. CV put a lot of pressure all over the field. Our ball movement tired them out.”

Quintero’s goal was his team-leading ninth of the season. For Hoskins, it was net-finder No. 8.

Dixie, 8-0-3 overall, hosts Pine View Tuesday night. Canyon View, 5-5-2 overall and 4-5-0 in region play, is at Desert Hills Tuesday.

Thursday night’s result
Pine View 1, Desert Hills 1 (F/2OT)

Friday’s results
Dixie 2, Canyon View 0
Snow Canyon 5, Hurricane 0

Region 9 boys soccer standings (region, points, overall)
Dixie  6-0-3, 21, 8-0-3
Snow Canyon  6-0-3, 21, 6-0-5
Desert Hills  4-1-4, 16, 6-2-4
Canyon View  4-5-0, 12, 5-5-2
Pine View  3-3-2, 11, 4-6-2
Hurricane  1-7-0, 3, 1-10-0
Cedar  0-8-0, 0, 1-9-0

Next Tuesday’s games
Hurricane at Cedar, 4 p.m.
Canyon View at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.
Pine View at Dixie, 7 p.m.


