Southern Utah Heritage Choir in concert with former director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

ST. GEORGE — Renowned choral conductor Dr. Craig Jessop is welcomed by the Southern Utah Heritage Choir and the Dixie State University Music Department as sponsors of the Southwest Choral Festival this weekend. The final concert will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center on Dixie State campus.
The concert will feature a combined choir of over 400 voices conducted by Jessop, a former music director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
The choirs joining the Heritage Choir are:
- Dixie State University Singers
- Lieto Voices
- St. George Chamber Singers
- Pine View High School
- Dixie High School
- Desert Hills High School
- Snow Canyon High School
- Hurricane High School
- Enterprise High School
Each choir will perform individually, then the combined choir will perform several selections conducted by Jessop.
Event details
- What: Final night of the Southwest Choral Festival
- When: Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: The M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George
- Details: Tickets are $5 each and available at the box office.
