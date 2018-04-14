Southern Utah Heritage Choir in concert with former director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

The Southern Utah Heritage Choir, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Southern Utah Heritage Choir, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Renowned choral conductor Dr. Craig Jessop is welcomed by the Southern Utah Heritage Choir and the Dixie State University Music Department as sponsors of the Southwest Choral Festival this weekend. The final concert will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center on Dixie State campus.

The concert will feature a combined choir of over 400 voices conducted by Jessop, a former music director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

The choirs joining the Heritage Choir are:

Dixie State University Singers

Lieto Voices

St. George Chamber Singers

Pine View High School

Dixie High School

Desert Hills High School

Snow Canyon High School

Hurricane High School

Enterprise High School

Each choir will perform individually, then the combined choir will perform several selections conducted by Jessop.

Event details

What: Final night of the Southwest Choral Festival

When: Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George

Details: Tickets are $5 each and available at the box office.

