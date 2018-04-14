Washington City preps for slurry seal project on roads throughout town

WASHINGTON CITY — A two-week road improvement project is set to begin early next week in areas throughout Washington City.

The city’s public works department will begin applying slurry seal to city streets Monday on approximately 330,000 square yards of road in various residential areas and Washington Fields Road.

The slurry seal applications will help seal cracks, restore flexibility to pavement surface and help preserve the underlying pavement.

See an example of crews applying slurry in the media player top of this report.

The slurry application dries quickly, but the project will necessitate temporary road blockages that could lead to occasional traffic delays.

The city will work through different locations during the two-week project, which can be viewed in the maps in the image gallery below.

Click on image to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

