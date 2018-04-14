Washington City preps for slurry seal project on roads throughout town

Written by Joseph Witham
April 14, 2018

WASHINGTON CITY — A two-week road improvement project is set to begin early next week in areas throughout Washington City.

Crews apply slurry seal to a road, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Washington City, St. George News

The city’s public works department will begin applying slurry seal to city streets Monday on approximately 330,000 square yards of road in various residential areas and Washington Fields Road.

The slurry seal applications will help seal cracks, restore flexibility to pavement surface and help preserve the underlying pavement.

See an example of crews applying slurry in the media player top of this report.

The slurry application dries quickly, but the project will necessitate temporary road blockages that could lead to occasional traffic delays.

The city will work through different locations during the two-week project, which can be viewed in the maps in the image gallery below.

